HARDINSBURG — William “Bill” Johnston, 82, of Custer died April 21, 2022, at his residence. He is a member of Madrid Pentecostal Church and Hudson Masonic Lodge. Bill was a farmer.
Survivors: wife, Earline Johnston; son, Michael Johnston; daughter, Theresa Powell; and sister, Marylyn Bruner.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery near Custer. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
A Masonic service will be held on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Cook Cemetery.
Commented