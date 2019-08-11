William Joseph "B.J." Foster Jr., 97, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born Sept. 25, 1921, to the late Billy Joe Foster Sr. and Lee Purdy Foster, he lived in the Stanley area all of his life and was a prominent farmer in Daviess County. He was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church and of its Open Door Sunday school class.
Mr. Foster graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1943, after which he volunteered for the United States Navy. During World War II he served in the South Pacific as an officer on the battleship USS Maryland. He never forgot "the war" as he called it. Nearest and dearest to his heart were all his family, his dear friends Marty and Sonny Cary, and his beloved PU Band members. Mr. Foster performed as the leader of the PU Band for 38 years and over 800 performances, never missing one. Whatever B.J attempted in life, he did with so much tenacity that he could wear one out, but in a fun way. He didn't understand the words "can't" or "I give up." Diligence and perseverance were very important to him. He was preceded in death in 2002 by his wife, Anna Jean Stinnett Foster, to whom he had been married 53 years; and his sister, Betty Strode.
His family wishes to thank those who were so kind to him, including Marty, Charlie, Carol, Clint, JoAnn, Melissa, Debbie, and Zack.
Mr. Foster is survived by his daughter, Clay Penland of Alpharetta, Georgia, and his son, Joe Foster III (Winnie) of Owensboro; his grandchildren, John Penland (Meghan) of Atlanta, Lee Foster of Durham, North Carolina, and Elizabeth Foster of Pittsburgh; and his great-grandchildren, Andrew Penland and Avery Penland.
The funeral service for Mr. Foster will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 until 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the memorial funds of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or The Salvation Army, 235 S. Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of William Joseph Foster Jr. may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
