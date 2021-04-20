William Joseph Moseley, 55, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. He was born in Owensboro on March 29, 1966, to Mary Crump and Joseph Moseley. He was known as a jokester to his friends and family and loved making people laugh especially with his dad jokes. William enjoyed watching sports and grilling.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Crump; grandfather, Bill Moseley; and cousin, Ryan Arnold.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Crump; father, Joseph (Terry) Moseley; children, Nicholas Moseley and Cassandra Faith Schierer; brother, Michael Brent Moseley; a grandchild on the way; and grandmother, Cornellia Moseley.
Private services for the family will be held at 10 a.m. on April 21, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
All family members who wish to honor William at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donation to Southside Fellowship Church; 2804 Veach Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Moseley. Share your messages of condolence with the family of William Joseph Moseley and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented