William Joseph Robertson Sr., 86, died on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, IN. He was born in Logan County, KY, on Feb. 11, 1937, the son of Okus Robertson and Elsie Mae White Robertson.
He was a self-employed carpenter and the founder of Robertson Cabinets, Inc. He loved to ride horses and enjoyed his farm animals and his gardens. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was always willing to help anyone who needed assistance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Joseph Robertson, Jr.; and two sisters, Nadine Noffsinger and Adell Whittenberger.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judith Kay Robertson, of Dunmor; two sons, Michael Lee (Linda) Robertson, of Laura OH, and Jeffery Allen (Julie) Yantis, of Gordon, OH; two daughters, Connie Sue (Neil) Carlile, of Lebanon, IN, and Kelly Lynn Sargeant, of Arcanum, OH; one sister, Loretta (Jimmy) Grace; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville conducted by Bishop Kenny McCarraher. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, until time of funeral at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
