William Joseph Robertson Sr., 86, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born in Logan County Feb. 11, 1937, the son of Okus Robertson and Elsie Mae White Robertson. He was a self-employed carpenter and the founder of Robertson Cabinets, Inc. He loved to ride horses and enjoyed his farm animals and his gardens. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was always willing to help anyone who needed assistance.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, William Joseph Robertson, Jr.; and two sisters, Nadine Noffsinger and Adell Whittenberger.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judith Kay Robertson of Dunmor; two sons, Michael Lee (Linda) Robertson of Laura, Ohio and Jeffery Allen (Julie) Yantis of Gordon, Ohio; two daughters, Connie Sue (Neil) Carlile of Lebanon, Indiana and Kelly Lynn Sargeant of Arcanum, Ohio; one sister, Loretta (Jimmy) Grace; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville, conducted by Bishop Kenny McCarraher. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
