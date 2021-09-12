WATERFORD, Mich. — William K. Hodskins, 92, of Waterford, Michigan, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. He was a loving husband of the late Carole Hodskins and the dear father of Doug (Terry) Hodskins; beloved brother of Dot, Rose Lee, Doris, Jean and Patti; and cherished grandfather of Nathaniel, Kristina and Billy.
He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Mr. Hodskins was in the trucking business and a U.S. Army veteran.
Services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
