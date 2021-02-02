CENTERTOWN — William Kenneth McIntyre, 89, of Centertown, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. He was born Oct. 10, 1931, in McHenry, to the late Chester and Mary Ezell McIntyre. Mr. McIntyre was retired from the Ohio County Road Department and pastored many churches over the years, Olaton Church of God of Prophecy, Noah’s Chapel Church of God of Prophecy, Fordsville Church of God of Prophecy, Beaver Dam Church of God of Prophecy and Pleasant Ridge Church of God of Prophecy. He enjoyed fishing, reading and his family. Mr. McIntyre served in the United States Army during Korea.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Zelma Dean Schroader McIntyre; his second wife, Betty Beasley McIntyre; one grandson, Wesley McIntyre; one great-granddaughter, Josie McIntyre; four brothers, Charles McIntyre, BoBo McIntyre, Jerry McIntyre and infant Eddie McIntyre; and two sisters, Virginia Phelps and Hazel Benson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory one son, Kenneth McIntyre, of Hartford; four daughters, Pam (Tim) Lewis, of Centertown, Lisa (Wendell) Patton, of Hartford, Kristie (Kevin) Minton, of Beaver Dam and Mary Ashford, of Hartford; eight grandchildren, Rebecca (Tony) Ketchem, Jonathan (Amber) McIntyre, Marshall (Jennifer) McIntyre, Cheyenne (Cameron) Roarke, Isaiah Minton, Chloe Ashford, William Ashford and Kris (Greg) Creteau; nine great-grandchildren, Zach, Keirsten, Kennedi, Nathan, Blake, Brantley, Hudson, Ryan and Tyler; one great-great granddaughter, Emmie Kate; four brothers, Eugene (Barbara) McIntyre, of Drakesboro, Danny (Pat) McIntyre, of Ridgeville, South Carolina, Conrad (Connie) McIntyre, of Owensboro and Bobby (Sherry) McIntyre, of Owensboro; and one sister, Athelene (Hillard) Farris, of Echols.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with his daughter, Kristie Minton officiating and assisted by his Pastor Sam Smith from Central City Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, with full military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be available via Facebook Live on William L. Danks Funeral Home page.
Due to health and public safety mandates, our capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required. Online condolences may be left for the family of William Kenneth McIntyre by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danks
Commented