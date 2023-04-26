GREENVILLE — William Klyndal Beadnell, 62, of Greenville, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. He was a welder and truck driver.
Survivors: wife, Brenda “Susie” Beadnell; daughters, Keelie Beadnell, Kristie (Christian) Schissler, and Kayla (Todd Haley) Beadnell; sister, Janet (Mark) Randolph; and brother, Roger Beadnell.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Linda E. White Hospice House, 611 Harriet St., Evansville, IN 47710.
