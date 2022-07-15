William L. “Bill” Jungmann, 83, of Philpot, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born November 9, 1938, in Carbondale, Kansas to the late Eugene and Sally Ransom Jungmann. Bill retired from the Hendrick Screen Company after many years. He received his master’s degree in geology from the University of Kansas and was a member of the Ensor Masonic Lodge #729. Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and he was a very loving and generous husband, Dad, and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor and was a worldwide traveler.
Bill was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Katie Smith and Mary Karen Jungmann.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Mary; three sons, Scott Jungmann and wife, Becky, of Ireland, Steve Jungmann and wife, Beth, of Andover, Massachusetts, and Dan Jungmann and wife, Nori, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight grandchildren, Zac, Megan, Aoife, Matthew, Fiona, Claire, Grace, and Nick.
The funeral service for Bill will be 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home, with a Masonic service beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, 901 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to a charity of the donor’s choice in Bill’s name.
