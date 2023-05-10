ROCKPORT, INDIANA — William L. “Hutch” Hutchinson, 65, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home. He
was born in Owensboro May 15, 1957, to Latton and Flora (Delk) Hutchinson. Hutch was a United States Air Force veteran. On a rainy day, in Hawesville, he was united in marriage Aug. 17, 1990, to Cindy (Bythe) Hutchinson.
He was the owner of Bullseye Upholstery, formerly in Tell City, Indiana. Hutch was known as a “jack of all trades, master of none”. He enjoyed dressing up as Santa and putting everything he could into the role, rosy cheeks and all. He loved his dogs, Bella and Beau, playing scratch-off and lottery tickets, traveling with family to Florida, and baking, especially carrot cake, although he loved eating chocolate cake.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a son, Jeremy Battreal.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy Hutchinson of Rockport, Indiana; his children, William Hutchinson, Jr. of Jasper, Indiana, Crystal Taylor (Chad) of Tell City, Indiana, Ben Battreal (Stacie) of Harrison, Tennessee, Crystal Marie Hutchinson and Angie Franklin, both Mississippi, and Nena Franklin of Rockport, Indiana; grandchildren, Davon, Rylan, Kingston and Jase Battreal, Alesa Brinksneader (Travis), Ayron DeWeese (Kayla), and Cloie Roark; a sister, Pat Bartlett (Ronnie) of Pensacola, Florida; and brothers, James Hutchinson (Tricia) of Hawesville and Mike Hutchinson (Gay) of Lewisport.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Huber Funeral Home Tell City Chapel, with Brother James Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huber Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be left for the family at morrisfamilyservices.com.
