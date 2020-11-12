NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. — William L. Talbott, 93, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. William, lovingly known as “Big Boy,” was born and raised in Owensboro.
He loved people and was very sociable and leaves to mourn many friends and associates. “Big Boy” graduated from Owensboro High School in 1945. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served/deployed during World War II. He later attended Kentucky State University for a couple of years before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served/deployed during the Korean War.
After returning home and working, he later re-enlisted into the U.S. Army in which he served for the remainder of his military career, which included a deployment during the Vietnam War. William was a career soldier, where he was a master rigger and paratrooper for the majority of his Army career, which included being a member of the elite 82nd Airborne Division (also a boxer in the 82nd, Bantam weight) and the elite U.S. Army Special Forces (“green berets”) unit at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
In 1975, William retired from the U.S. Army as an SFC from Fort Bragg with a total of 28 years of active duty military service. He later retired from the City of Richmond as a senior labor/trades crew chief for the Richmond City Parks and Recreation Department. William joined Richmond, Virginia’s Swansboro Baptist Church in 1983, joined the Swansboro Male Chorus, where he enjoyed singing and fellowship for many years, and was recognized as their eldest living member.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Grant Gillard Talbott Sr. and Gertrude Virginia Talbott; daughter Wanda Jean Michaux; and siblings Grant G. Talbott Jr., Ethel C. Smith, Mae V. Talbott, Gloria T. Hicks, Maxine E. Johnson, John T. Talbott and Creasie Rose Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Hazelene Talbott; daughters Sande Allison, Andrea L. Talbott and Grenay A. Talbott; sisters Olga Josephine Rowan of Owensboro and Sallene A. Lockett of Berkeley, Missouri; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a celebration of life event held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in his honor be made to the Disabled American Veterans Organization at dav.org.
An online register book is available at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service (www.morrissett.com).
