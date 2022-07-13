LOUISVILLE — William Lander Griffith, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He was a retired teacher and a coach with Jefferson County Public School system.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Griffith; children, William O. Griffith (Rhonda), Larry G. Griffith (Dawn), and Gerry Griffith (Jannice); and a host of family and friends.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St., Louisville. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
