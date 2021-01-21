William Larry Wilkerson, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional. He was born Jan. 8, 1947, in Daviess County to the late William C. and Georgia Mae Wilkerson. Larry was a member of Grace Chapel Church. He was an Army veteran and was retired from Aleris Aluminum. Larry was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Cathy Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Bernadette Wilkerson; two daughters, Tina (Daniel) Holbrook and Tammy Wilkerson; three stepchildren, Lena Mae (Joe) Fulkerson, Charity Louden and Bill Louden; five grandchildren, Chelsie Braun, Myles Wilkerson, Megan Hays, Brody Holbrook and Tanner Holbrook; three step-grandchildren, Caleb Fulkerson, Gavin Louden and Justin Louden; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dale (Karla) Wilkerson and Bobby (Medra) Wilkerson; sister Karen (Steve) Payne; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery and will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Friday at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
