CONROE, Texas — William Lawrence Crutcher, 78, of Conroe, Texas, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, after battling Parkinson’s disease for many years. Larry was born to Henry and Rachel Crutcher in Owensboro on Feb. 28, 1943. He graduated early from Owensboro High School and went on to earn a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky in 1965. He began his first job at DuPont in Victoria, Texas, where he met and married the former Nancy Cheverton on March 2, 1968.
Larry was passionate about many things in his life — his local church, his family, mission opportunities and sports. Most of these things were not independent of each other. Always involved in his local church, Larry served in financial positions, regional church associations and men’s choral groups. He played a key role in disaster relief before and after Hurricane Katrina throughout Louisiana and the surrounding states and also took many mission trips to Honduras. Larry was heavily involved with Grangou, a children’s orphanage in Haiti, which was near and dear to his heart.
After retiring from DuPont, he became a financial advisor and helped many people in need. As a very enthusiastic Kentucky basketball fan, he made sure to catch every game he could. Baseball and softball were also important to him. He played on a semi-pro softball team and coached both Little League and Babe Ruth teams as his boys participated. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family. He could often be found reading to his grandchildren, teaching them about the many hummingbirds he loved to feed and sharing his amazing gardening abilities.
Friends and family alike would all agree he is most famous for his Meyer lemon tree, which could produce over 1000 lemons in one year. He loved to pack his family’s suitcases full of large lemons so they would be stopped by security at the airport and would frequently bring baskets of lemons to friends and stay to chat.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter Janet (Bob) Lane; and sons Mark (Rebecca) Crutcher and Tim (Becky) Crutcher; along with seven grandchildren, Shaina (Chris) Newman, Heather (Mitchell) Murphy, Brandon (Elena) Derstine, Megan Crutcher, Ashley (Camden) Inman, Blake and Brittany Crutcher. His sister, Lynn (Bobby) Heady, also survives him.
A memorial service for Larry Crutcher will be held at West Conroe Baptist Church in Conroe, Texas, at 2 p.m. Saturday with a memorial visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. prior to service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s name to Grangou. The easiest way to donate is to go to www.grangou.org. Checks may also be sent to Grangou, 2221 Justin Road, #119-443, Flower Mound, TX 75028.
Commented