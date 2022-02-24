William Lawrence Fogle, 80, of Owensboro, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at his home. He was born February 8, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Frank and Catherine Krampe Fogle. Larry was a retired farmer.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Settles Fogle; children, Alex and Carolyn, Neil and Rebecca, Elizabeth and Brian Johnson, David and Tara, Billy and Krista, and Ben and Liz; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
