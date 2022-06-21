William Lee Anderson, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday June 16, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 12, 1941 in Vincennes, Indiana. Bill was an amazingly talented locksmith and worked for Veteran’s Locksmith for over 20 years. He was also a very talented artist who liked to draw and paint cartoon characters. He loved sports, especially anything to do with the Kentucky Wildcats and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his family and would do anything to help them.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Anderson; mother, Bonnie Anderson; and brothers, John Anderson, Philip Anderson and James Anderson.
Survivors include his son, James Anderson and daughter-in-law, Kay of Arlington, TX; granddaughters, Caitlin Anderson, Kyndal Anderson, both of Arlington,TX ; grandson, Jimmy Anderson of Arlington TX; great-grandson, Carson; sister Bonnie Durbin of Owensboro, KY; brother Lester Anderson of Owensboro, KY; special nephews, Allen Greenlee, Roger Greenlee, Xavier Durbin, and Zachary Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented