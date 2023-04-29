William Lee “Billy” Curtis, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was at Owensboro Health in Greenville doing physical rehabilitation. While getting close to being released, his health suddenly diminished and within just a few hours he passed away. Many thanks to Karla Lee, his longtime companion, for being there during his passing.
Billy was born Oct. 11, 1946, to Virgil Curtis and Rexie (Acuff) Curtis. Billy was a devoted member and former business manager of the Ironworkers Union Local #103 in Evansville, Indiana for over four decades. A special thanks to all the members of Local #103.
Billy loved U of L football, golf, catfishing, and tending to his fish ponds. He had three German Shepherd companions that he loved named Max, Mike, and Ike.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Pete Curtis, Jimmy Curtis, Tommy Curtis, and Donna Curtis.
He is survived by two sons, Tony Curtis and Billy J. Curtis; one daughter, Jalynn Curtis; grandchildren, Slater Curtis, Athena Sumner, and Madison Curtis; and brother, Virgil Curtis of Owensboro.
The family would like to thank all his neighbors and good friends including Mary Rutledge, Bob Kirtley, and Kathy Halley, along with the Gilleses, Wathens, Nancy, and Patty.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West 2nd St., Owensboro.
