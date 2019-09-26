CENTRAL CITY -- William Lee Davis, 74, of Central City, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 9:30 p.m. at his home. Mr. Davis was born Nov. 29, 1944, in Muhlenberg County. He was retired from TVA and a member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolen and Edra Davis; brother John Davis; and step-son Chris Borden.
He is survived by his wife, June Higgins Davis; sons Jeff (Krisi) Davis of Nelson Creek, Brian (Beth) Davis of Owensboro and Daniel Davis of Ennis; daughters Bridgett (Herb) Kilpatric and Nannette (Tim) Allen, both of Bowling Green; stepdaughters Cindy (Steve) Miller and Cathy (Joe) Tatum, both of Central City; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters Jenny, Rosie and Jean; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial in Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
