William Lee Hamilton, 55, of Owensboro, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a mechanic and a member of FFA and ROTC in high school. He enjoyed working on cars and attending his grandchildren’s baseball games.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lee Hamilton; and his mother, Melba Jane Huffines.
Survivors include his companion, Sharon Kitchens; a daughter, Stormi Pate of Owensboro; a son, Samuel Hamilton of Owensboro; grandchildren Aralyn Pate and Asher Pate; sisters Cindy Hamilton of Fordsville and Mindy (Neil) Maldonado of Reynolds Station; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial services are 11 a.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
