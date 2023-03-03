CENTRAL CITY — William Lee Robinson, 85, of Central City, died Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at 8:55 p.m. at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was a retired statistician from TVA and a U.S. Army veteran. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in Central City.
Survivors: wife, Margaret Brown Robinson, and son, Timothy (Kimberly) Robinson.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented