HARDINSBURG — William Lee “Willie” Dean, 75, of Hardinsburg, died October 24, 2021 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army and a former chef at Horseshoe Casino.
Survivors include a son, Terrance Woods; daughters, Angel Johnson and Tiffany Talbott; brothers, Sherman “Sonny” Dean, Marvin Dean and Louis Dean; sisters, Norma Jean Robinson, Mary Johnson, Hattie Owens, Delphine Farrell, Debbie Doyle and Dalsie Dean.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Military honors at 11:30 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff. Visitation: From 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Willie Dean Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Commented