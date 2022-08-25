HARTFORD — William Lee “Willie” Tichenor, 80, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Hartford. Willie was born July 3, 1942, to the late Jack and Ruth Tichenor. He was a devoted family man with six children, 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, with three more on the way. He was so very proud of and dearly loved all his kids and grandchildren. He was known for giving nicknames and gum and always joking around.
Willie grew up on a farm in Beaver Dam. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School where he was a class officer and FFA officer. After high school, he became a thoroughbred jockey and rode 7,000 races during his career, eventually becoming a leading rider, winning over 800 races. After leaving the track, he came home to Beaver Dam where he worked at Southwind Coal, IMCO Aluminum in Morgantown, and then Huish detergents in Bowling Green until he retired. He also served his country for two years in the Army early in his life.
Willie was small in stature, but big in heart and was never afraid to stand up for what is right. He loved his community and served on the Hartford City Council, helped form the Citizens Against Drugs & Alcohol, and often spoke to kids in Ohio County Schools during Derby week.
In retirement, Willie loved playing golf with all his buddies and grandchildren at Ohio County Community Golf Course and going to all his grandkids’ sporting events. He always said, “People around here don’t know how good they have it to live in a small town.”
Other than his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert “Bob” and Harold Tichenor.
He is survived by his wife, Deedee, and six children, Debbie Tichenor Gowins (Andy), Kathy Tichenor Gledhill (Tom), Bill “Billy” Tichenor (Kelly), Sandy Tichenor Givens (Chris), Annie Tichenor Desmond (Kenny), and April Tichenor Peech; grandchildren, Dakota Gowins Overstreet (Seth), Duncan Gowins, T.J. Gledhill, Kiah Gledhill (Sydnee), Zachary Gledhill, Lucas Tichenor (Brooklyn), Braden Tichenor, Easton Givens, Foster Desmond, Kenton Desmond, KenLee Probus (Elijah), Jayden Peech, Gavin Peech; great-granddaughter, Eliza Probus, and siblings, Betty Johnson (late Robert Johnson), Jackie Tichenor (Phyllis), Bruce Tichenor (Teresa), Brook Tichenor (Aileen), Mary Ruth Beasley, and Bess Ralph (Paul). He also leaves behind 31 nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held after the visitation at the Tichenor Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Bevil Bros Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
