William Leo “Bill” Clark, 89, of Owensboro, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Irvington to the late James Clark and Eula Bessie (Goodall) Clark. He was married to Betty Jo (Gordon) Clark for 62 years, and she preceded him in death on June 13, 2012. He was also preceded in death by brothers Albert Clark, Irvin Clark and Ray Clark; and a sister, Marlene Clark. Bill was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ and Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Owensboro. He served six years in the National Guard and worked for Modern Welding and Green River Steel Corp. Bill enjoyed working in his garage and building and creating many items with his welding skills. He enjoyed travel and camping and was a member of the local camping club. He was a member of the Owensboro Museum Rock Club.
Survivors include a daughter, Marla Jo Steele (Bob) of Canton, Georgia; son William David Clark of Hartford; grandsons James David Clark (Erin) of Oakwood, Tennessee, and Justin Lee Clark of Cromwell; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Clark and Jace Clark; three step-grandchildren, Rebecca Hawes (John) of Johnson City, Tennessee, Anthony Ralston of Shelby, North Carolina, and Damien Pacheco of Atlanta; and two step-great-grandchildren, Emma Skye Hawes and Tyrn Lee Hawes.
A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Rosehill Cemetery.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The William Leo Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 910 Booth Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 in honor of his dear friend, Barbara Johnson, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 224 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
