William “Leo” Hagan Sr., 78, was born in Daviess County on Sept. 16, 1942, and passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 56 years of marriage, Mary Durbin Hagan.
Leo graduated from St. Mary of the Woods Catholic High School. He was a jack of all trades, a master plumber and a hard worker who helped others in need. He taught plumbing at Owensboro Technical School for one year. He retired from Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 633 on Sept. 11, 2001. He took pride in his work. He loved traveling with his wife and being together even more after retiring. He enjoyed gardening.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Lillie Simon Hagan and many other loved ones.
Surviving children are Billy (Barbara) Hagan Jr. and Janet Carter (Tim Hamilton), all of Owensboro; Dennis (Michelle) Hagan of Philpot and Brian (Laurie) Hagan of Morganfield. Leo’s surviving siblings are Linda Milligan of Evansville, Indiana; Donald (Patricia) Hagan, Thomas (Martha) Hagan and Darlene (Terry) White, all of Owensboro; Paul Hagan, Anna (Greg) Lanham of Philpot and Frances Logsdon and Gary (Debbie) Hagan, all of Reynolds Station; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one on the way.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
All who wish to honor Leo at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303 and Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be provided.
