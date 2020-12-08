William Lester Brown, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Signature Heathcare at Hillcrest. He was born July 13, 1937, in Warren County, to the late Lester William and Mary Scruggs Brown. He retired from Killion Office Products. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and a long-time member of Antique Car Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Rudd Brown.
He is survived by his nephew, Ricky Rudd (Misty); niece, Rebecca Whitehead; and sister-in-law, Reva Rudd; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, funeral services will be private at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented