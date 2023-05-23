William Louis “Bill” Wilkerson, 76, of Whitesville, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Saturday, May 20, 2023. Bill was born in Daviess County Dec. 24, 1946, to the late J.W. (Dubbie, Sr.) and Delphine Payne Wilkerson. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and enjoyed relaxing on the farm. He was a proud Army veteran.
In addition to his
parents, Bill was preceded
in death by his wife,
Sheila Joanne “Jo” Neel Wilkerson, and two brothers, James Wilbur “Junie” Wilkerson, Jr. and Richie Wilkerson.
Bill is survived by his children, Tracy (Gaylon) Estes, Amy (Jon) Dickenson, and Eric Louis Wilkerson; grandchildren, Karson and Karlie Jo Dickenson and Austin Estes; and his siblings, Jerry Wayne (Cecilia) Wilkerson, Donnie (Cindy) Wilkerson, Becky Kamuf, Janice Litchfield, Sandy (Fritz) Basham, Cheryl Wilkerson, Kathy (Rob) Edge, Tommy (Shelly) Wilkerson, and Norma (Larry) Kaelin.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
