GALLATIN, Tenn. — William Louis Boue “Jim” “Pop,” 73, was raised into heaven on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Pop was an Army combat veteran who served with the Americal Division in Chu Lai, Vietnam. Our Pop’s love and care for his wife and his ability to love as a father and grandfather to all members of his family was extraordinary. He remained intimately involved in all his family members daily lives up to the day Jesus took him home. He will be dearly missed.
Pop leaves his wife of 55 years, Andrea Sue (Lyons) Boue; four children and spouses, Laura Boue, Stephanie and Edward Hayden, Lisa and Marvin Marksberry and William II and Jana Boue; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Andrew (Buddy) Boue; and a sister, Marcie Goforth.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home in Gallatin, Tennessee, with Bro. Tim Brown officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, until the time of service. Interment will follow at Crestview Memory Gardens with E.G. Hayden, Andrew Hayden, Hensley Marksberry, Samuel Marksberry, William Louis Boue III, Beau Sallee, Mike Willard and Shane Durant serving as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheri
tagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.
