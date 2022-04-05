William “Louis” Weise, 88, of Owensboro was called to his heavenly home Sunday, April 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family in prayer. The Daviess County native was born January 2, 1934, to the late William Walter Weise and Mary Virgie Hodgkins Weise. Louis enjoyed camping and taking Sunday drives with his wife and family. He had the most beautiful garden in western Daviess County and shared its bounty with everyone. Louis was a devoted member of Immaculate Parrish.
In addition to his parents, Louis also was preceded in death by his son, William Louis Weise Jr; grandson, Derek Weise; siblings, Tony Weise, Marie Wathen, Gertrude Mackey, and Ruth Helen Greenwell.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Mary Alice (Payne) Weise; five children, Sharon (Kenny) Rudd, Karen (Art) Flewallen, Paula (Mark) Hayden, Keith (Kris) Weise, and Renee´ (Carl) Henderson; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and five stepgrandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; three special friends, Sister Margaret Ann Aull and Father John Vaughan who both gave love and spiritual guidance, and John Paul Smith, a lifetime friend who visited often.
The funeral Mass for Louis Weise will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Catholic Church followed by burial in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Immaculate Church Renovation Fund.
Condolences and memories for the family of Louis Weise may be left at www.glenncares.com.
