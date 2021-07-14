William M. Boehman Sr., 73, of Maceo, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. He was born Sept. 21, 1947 in Daviess County to the late Joseph A. and Mary H. Boehman. He was a farmer and a truck driver for Atlas Van Lines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Gubler; and a brother, Andy Boehman.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Edith Boehman; three sons, William “Mike” (Gayann) Boehman Jr. and Eddie Boehman, both of Maceo, and Jason (Jennifer) Boehman of Jacksonville, Florida; two daughters, Rena (Chris) Clouse of Owensboro and Gail Boehman of Maceo; 13 grandkids, Wayne Thomas, Michael Thomas, Whittney Fegett, William (Victoria) Boehman III, Jacob Clouse, Blake (Jenny) Clouse, Brandon Clouse, Kasey Clouse, Nick (Abigail) Boehman, Julia Boehman, Addysanne Stout, Aydan Boehman and Khylen Armstrong; 12 great-grandkids; six brothers, Joe (Carolyn) Boehman Jr., David (Brenda) Boehman Sr., Frank (Rita) Boehman, Phillip (Jamie) Boehman and Jeff (Stevie) Boehman, all of Owensboro, and John (Aggie) Boehman of Maceo; and five sisters, Mary Hesher of Owensboro, Kathy Miller of Webster, Brenda (David) Jackson of Whitesville, Donna (Terry) Early of Reynolds Station, and Chrissy (Ricky) Cecil of Maceo.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
