ROCKPORT, INDIANA — William M. “Bill” Harris, 76 of Rockport, Indiana, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He served in the US Army and worked for Whirlpool, G.E., MPD, and Old National Bank before his retirement.
Survivors: siblings, Ron Harris, Randy (Sherry) Harris, Jane (James) Senefeld, Nancy (Shammy) McIntyre, Brenda (Michael) Atkinson, and Barbie (Gill) Sawyer.
Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. A burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
