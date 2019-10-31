CENTRAL CITY -- William Mack Martin, 89, of Central City, died at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab in Owensboro. Mr. Martin was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Ohio County. He was a general foreman at J&L Steel Mill and was a member of First Baptist Church in Central City. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was also a member of the Masonic Club in South Bend, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenace and Mary Martin; and brothers James Martin, Bobby Gene Martin and Jack Martin.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Burch Martin; son Kevin Martin; daughter Cheryl (Roger) Ferguson; grandchildren Kevin (Cindy) Martin, Jason (Kaitlin) Ferguson, Jenny Kroll, Christopher (Kaycee) Martin, Amy (Kevin) Sandell, Rebekah Martin, Nathan (Katheryn) Ferguson and Rachel Ferguson; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Richard K. Martin; and sister Mary Christine Allan.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
