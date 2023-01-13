William Mark Fuller, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 2, 1958, in Bowling Green to Bill Fuller and Loretta Gray Fuller. He spent his elementary years in Hopkinsville before moving to Cadiz in the sixth grade. During high school, he played multiple sports and was part of the debate team. After graduating from Trigg County High School, he attended Murray State University and graduated with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history.
He grew up in Cadiz across the street from the love of his life, Lydia. They married in 1977, and for 45 years, made the most incredible team. Together they deeply loved their children and grandchildren and countless others along the way. They cared for their family and neighbors well and always enjoyed laughing together.
“Mr. Fuller” was a beloved high school history teacher for nearly 30 years, serving at Reidland, Union County, McLean County, and Apollo High Schools. He was known for good rap, crazy dance moves, jumping up on his desk in class, and making history come alive. Above all, he made sure all of his students had fun and knew they were loved. His humor, contagious laughter, and smile are remembered by the thousands of students he impacted. “Coach Fuller” also coached several sports, including football and baseball, and spent countless hours coaching and cheering on his two children at their games. He was also a man of faith who loved Christ and enjoyed singing in a praise band for many years.
Mark made anyone feel welcomed wherever he went. He was known for a great joke, a quick wit, a good argument, his love of hot sauce, and his beautiful smile. He loved spending time with his granddaughters, and they loved him greatly; his favorite role was “Abuelo.” He was the best fort builder, storyteller, and nature buddy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Fuller.
He is survived by his biggest fans, his wife, Lydia; his kids, Will, Sarah, and Salvador; his favorites, his granddaughters, Maria and Lucia; father, Bill Fuller (Holly); siblings, David Fuller (Kim), John Fuller (Lynn), Lisa Thomas (Mark), and Leah Rogers (Michael); mother and father-in-law, Bob and Susie Higbee; and several nieces and nephews.
Together, with the thousands of people touched by his life, we eagerly await the resurrection of Jesus and being reunited with our favorite man.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Cadiz Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Gentry. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery, Cadiz. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mark Fuller Scholarship Fund, c/o Apollo High School, 2280 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
