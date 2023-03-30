William “Marty” Wells, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Hillcrest Nursing and Rehab. He was born Dec. 2, 1953, in Owensboro to the late William and Joyce Trogden Wells. Marty was an avid sports fan, especially of the University of Kentucky and the Indianapolis Colts. He also coached his sons’ baseball and basketball teams.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Wells, and his grandparents, Roy and Lucille Trogden.
He is survived by his sons, Brett Wells and his fiancée, Crystal, and Taylor Wells and his fiancée, Torri; his grandchildren, Brayden Wells, Landon Stanley, Tarynn Stanley, and Aubrie Broyles; and his uncle, Royce Trogden.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
