MCHENRY — William Middleton, 89, passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Harlan County, son of the late Meb and Sitney Bargo Middleton.
Bill was a member of the McHenry Masonic Lodge #800 and served in the U.S. Army. He and his wife Sue owned McHenry Cabinet Shop for 49 years. Bill loved to be with his family and enjoyed country music, gardening, his honey bees, hunting, fishing, storytelling and enjoyed cooking, especially making sweet potato pies and barbecue.
Aside from his parents, Bill was proceeded in death by his son, Meb Middleton; brother Manerd Middleton; and sisters Adaline and Helen.
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue Middleton; children Sitney Chinn of Beaver Dam, Tommy (Melody) Middleton of McHenry, Lincoln Middleton of McHenry and Anthony (Debbie) Middleton of Hartford; grandchildren Nicholas (Claire) Middleton of Richmond, Sarabeth Rearden of Beaver Dam, Audrey (Kayla) Middleton of Lexington, EmmaLee, Natalee and Karalee Chinn of Beaver Dam and Will Middleton of Hartford; great-grandchildren Stella and Liam Rearden; brother Elmon (Hazel) of Anderson, Indiana; along with Nada Hensley of Anderson, Indiana, Lena Perkins of Corbin and Barbara (Jerry) Arcan of Arlington, Texas.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Pastor Lealin Geary officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until time of the service Tuesday. Masonic services will be 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
