Central City -- William Nace Creager Sr., 65, of Central City, died at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Creager was born April 12, 1954, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was of the Presbyterian faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bryant and Opal Creager; and sisters Diane Parsons and Beverly Wilkins.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Villines Creager; son William Nace Creager Jr. of Central City; daughter Shelly Elizabeth Davis of Bowling Green; granddaughter Gracie Davis; brothers Bobby Gene (Linda) Creager of Powderly and Danny (Robin) Creager of Bowling Green; sisters Nevon (Bobby) Webb of Powderly, Priscilla (David) Arnold and Debbie Hardison of Mayfield; nine nieces and seven nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Mike Neal officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
