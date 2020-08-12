HAWESVILLE — William “Pat” Ogle, 79, of Hawesville passed peacefully on Aug. 10 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born on August 1, 1941, to Mary Agnes Kelly Ogle and Coy Ogle. He grew up working in the family business, Ogle’s Market, and graduated from Hawesville High School in 1959. He attended University of Tennessee at Martin, where he played basketball for one year. He moved back home and finished his degree at Brescia University in Owensboro, KY. He taught school in the Daviess and Hancock County school systems, before starting his career at National Southwire Aluminum, where he held numerous management positions during his 28 year tenure. After leaving NSA, he became the Director of the Owensboro Riverport Center. In 1999, he returned to Hancock County to work for First Class Services, where he was still employed on a part-time basis.
He was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he served as a lector and a member of the finance committee. He loved University of Kentucky athletics, and spending summer days at Ellis Park.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Agnes Kelly Ogle and Coy Ogle, his in laws, Joe Bob, Hilma Pate, and Walter Lamastus, sisters in Law, JoAnn Ogle and Sally Taylor, and a brother in law, Mark Niewerth.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Donna Lamastus Ogle, his four children: Lori of Hawesville, Mike (Lemie) of Lexington, Brian and Julie (Rob) of Louisville, his grandchildren: Benjamin Allard of Louisville, Lieutenant Lukas Allard (USMC) deployed in Okinawa, Japan, Matt and Hannah Allard of Hawesville, and Sydney Ott of Louisville. Three brothers: Bob Kelly, Mike (Sheila), and Roy (Gayle) Ogle of Hawesville, a brother in law, Bobby (Lynn) Pate of Lewisport, and a sister in law, Mary Jane Niewerth of Bluffton, SC. 18 nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Hawesville. Pat’s family will be greeting friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and practice social distancing as per health and safety guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Share your memories and condolences with Pat’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented