William Paul Barnard, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Twin Rivers Nursing. He was born February 21, 1936, in Daviess County to the late Samuel and Annie Jennings Barnard. William worked in the warehouse for Hagerman Plumbing and Heating and was a U.S. Army veteran. He attended By His Side Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joann Barnard; five brothers-in-law, Louis Lee, Jerry Lee, Larry Lee, Charles Lee, and Mike Frazier; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Frazier and Betty Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
