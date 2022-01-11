William R. “Bill” Shirel, 89, of Owensboro, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his home.
Bill was a U.S. Marines veteran, having served in the Korean War. He retired from Inland Container in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivor include his children, Mary Shirel, Bobbi Jo Cotton and her husband, Charles, and Mark Shirel.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery in Hatfield, Indiana with military honors. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Western Kentucky Hospice, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro KY 42301 or hospiceofwky.org
