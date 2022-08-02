William R. Bland, 83, of Hardinsburg died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his residence. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a farmer.
Survivors: son, Andrew Scott Bland; daughter, Bobbi Clark; brother, Donald Bland; and sister, Toby Keenan.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, McQuady. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
