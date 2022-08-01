William R. Bland, 83, of Hardinsburg, KY died July 27, 2022 at his residence. He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a farmer.
Survivors include his son, Andrew Scott Bland; daughter Bobbi Clark; brother Donald Bland; and sister Toby Keenan.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, McQuady. Visitation: From 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
