CENTRAL CITY – William R. Geary, 81, of Central City passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at 10:59 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Geary was born April 12, 1938, in Jefferson County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Geary and Norma F. Geary; brothers Elmer B. Geary and Thomas J. Geary Jr.; and sisters Brenda K. Geary Lloyd and Beverly A. Geary Salyers.
Mr. Geary was a United States Marine Corps veteran, and a retired construction contractor and operating engineer. He was a member of Local 181 Union for 56 years. He was a Master Mason and member of the Masonic Lodge in Island. He also received the 32nd degree Scottish Rite and was a member of the Rizpah Shriners in Madisonville.
Mr. Geary was survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo Anna Ashby Geary of Central City; brothers John R. (Martha) Geary, Dr. Joseph A. (Karen) Geary, and Donald R. (Karen) Geary; son James R. (Gloria) Geary; and daughters Ramona A. Geary (the Rev. Dale E.) Ward, Leslie C. Geary (Terry) Jernigan, and Shelia G. Geary (Rodney) Mayes.
Mr. Geary had 10 grandchildren, Christopher Ward, William Ward, Anthony Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Dustin Nanny, Tara Lynn Jernigan, Benjamin Jernigan, Laura Jernigan, Thomas Jernigan and Robert Wayne Geary; and 20 great-grandchildren, Abby, Ava, Willow, Violet, Silas, Adrian, Conner, Serenity, Jaden, Madeline, Maddison, Harleen, Penelope, Grady, Alakai, Alexis, Namani, Antawan, Airocle and Aszellie.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug.14, at 5 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Dr. Joseph Geary officiating, assisted by the Rev. Dale E. Ward. Burial in New Hope Cemetery in Moorman. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The Masonic Rite will be held on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Ward, William Ward, Dustin Nanny, Anthony Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Robert Geary, Benjamin Jernigan and Thomas Jernigan.
