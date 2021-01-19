William R. Spurrier, 92, of Owensboro passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. He was born in Whitesville on June 19, 1928, to the late Herman and Eva Spurrier. Bill attended the University of Kentucky prior to joining the U. S. Army where he served in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He started his career as a bank teller at Owensboro Federal and retired in 1994 as president of Cardinal Federal. He was a member of the board at the Federal reserve in Cincinnati. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church where he served on the finance committee. He also served on the board at Brescia University. Bill enjoyed watching UK basketball, fishing trips with his bank colleagues, and spending winters in Ft. Myers, Florida, but spending time with his granddaughter was his favorite past-time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William Christian “Chris” Spurrier, on Dec. 17, 2010; and siblings, Nora Allen Spurrier (Jack), Buddy Spurrier (Betty), Peggy Dowell (Ray), and Jim Spurrier (Shirley).
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Shirley Christian Spurrier; a daughter-in-law, Amy Bivin Spurrier; granddaughter, Hope Christian “Miki” Spurrier; many nieces and nephews; and a special family member, Ray Frazier.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with burial following at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
