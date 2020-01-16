William Ralph “Red” Bradley, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Butler County on March 28, 1926, to the late Nathan and Ethel Adams Bradley. Ralph was retired from G.E., where he worked as a toolmaker for 42 years, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II with the 1st Infantry Division. Ralph was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and was active at the Owensboro Heath Park from the time they opened and went regularly.
Along with his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his infant son, Gregory Wayne Bradley; his brothers, James Oakley Bradley, Aaron Maurice Bradley, Bobby Dean Bradley and Charles Edward Bradley; and his sister, Eva Nell Barrentine.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 67 years, Charlotte Jane Bradley; his children, Helen Ruth Bradley of Bowling Green and Duncan Ralph Bradley of Owensboro; and his brother, Barry Bradley of Maceo.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Amy Call officiating. Burial to follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
