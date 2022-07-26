William Rance Ranney, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, in Louisville. He was born October 24, 1947, the son of the late Gwendolyn and Guy Nolan Ranney, residents of Ohio County. Rance retired from Beaver Dam Post Office and was a member of Southside Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Jo Madison Ranney; a son; and other family members. Rance cherished his time with family, especially his grandchildren, of whom he was very proud, including Sarah, Austin, Trey Lynn, Laura, and Tyler Head, and two great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held at Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel, formerly known as Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home, in Hartford Tuesday, July 12, 2022, with military honors. Burial was held at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford.
To honor his life, donations can be made to Southside Church of Christ, 2920 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Ranney. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of William Rance Ranney and sign his virtual guestbook at www.morrisfamilyservices.com.
Commented