GRAHAM — William Ray “Billy” Oates, 85, of Graham, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital Longterm. He was born in Muhlenberg County on July 16, 1934, the son of Lewis Edward Oates and Ellie Jessup Oates. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a carpenter and worked for Malone’s Lumber Company for several years and was a retired UMWA coal miner working for Peabody. He was the sexton for Unity Cemetery for over 50 years. He was a member of New Cypress Missionary Baptist Church for the past two years and previously was a member of Unity Baptist Church for 71 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 63 years, Janice Greene Oates; and ten brothers and sisters.
He is survived by one daughter, Debbie Oates (Jeff) Wilkins of Greenville; two sons, Tim (Mary) Oates of Greenville and Greg (Patricia) Oates of Central City; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Oates Grace (Ray) Tuck of Evansville, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville conducted by the Rev. Tommy Drury, assisted by the Rev. Jerry Eades. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery in Graham. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
