HARTFORD — William Ray Griffen, 78, of Hartford, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. He was born March 5, 1944, in the No Creek Community in Ohio County to the late William Griffen and Mary Louise Johnson Griffen. Mr. Griffen was a retired farmer and was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church in Calhoun.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Olivia Stewart Griffen December 29, 2019; grandparents, Lonnie and Bernice Phelps; one uncle; and five aunts.
Survivors include four uncles, Lonnie (JoAnna) Phelps, Jr., John (JoAnn) Phelps, J.C. (Janet) Phelps, and Walter (Bonnie) Phelps, and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Byron Pendley officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Herman Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Mr. Griffen’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
