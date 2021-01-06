William Ray Rusher, 66, of Whitesville, died at his home Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. He was born Aug. 15, 1954, to the late Grant William and Betty Louise Bates Rusher. Bill enjoyed playing with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved canoeing, UK basketball and Washington Redskins football.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Rusher.
Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Mills Rusher; a daughter, Mistie (Greg) Hodskins; grandchildren Matthew (Ashley), Ryne (Jade) and Evan Hodskins; great-grandchildren Rayne, Owen, Will, Hayden, Jackson and Reese; and a brother, Dennis (Donna Rusher).
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to VFW Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Services are private.
