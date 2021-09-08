William Rick Sutherland, 59, of Utica, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville. He was born in Daviess County on Nov. 10, 1961. William was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. He worked in the oil fields and enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and being with family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Sutherland; and sister Debbie Bartlett.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Patricia Sutherland; son Richard (Brittany) Sutherland; two daughters, Kim (James) Pierce and Ashley (Gary) Mattingly; father Carl Sutherland; two brothers, James Sutherland and Bradley Sutherland; two sisters, Carla (Marty) Goodman and Tracy (Brent) Askin; grandson Weston Pierce; three granddaughters, Abbygail Pierce, Paisley and Olive Sutherland; mother-in-law Rosalie Troutman; and 11 nieces and nephews.
A service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with burial following at New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the William Rick Sutherland Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented