William Ries “Chip” Gabbert Jr., 68, of Lexington, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born in Owensboro August 9, 1954, to the late William Ries Gabbert, Sr. and Betty Shugart Gabbert. Chip was a 1972 graduate of Owensboro High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Kentucky and a second bachelor’s degree in music business from Belmont College. He spent most of his adult life in the Nashville, Tennessee area, retiring in 2019 as a manager at CRT Custom Products of Nashville.
In addition to his parents, Chip was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Gail Thompson Gabbert.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his sisters, Pat McFarling of Owensboro and Nan McSwain (Doug) of Lexington; his nieces, Lauren McSwain-Starrett (Bryan) and Kate McSwain; his great-nieces, Caroline Starrett and Josephine Starrett; and his mother-in-law, Shelba Thompson.
A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Benevolence Fund of First Baptist Church, Owensboro.
