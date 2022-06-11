CENTRAL CITY — William “Bill” Russell Miller, 90, of Central City, died Thursday, June 9, 2022. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 1971. He served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam and 1 tour of duty in Korea. He also retired from Peabody Coal Company at Gibraltar Coal Mines. Bill was also a member of First Baptist Church in Central City.
Survivors: wife, Barbara Miller, and daughters, Cathy (Jackie) Brewer and Deborah (Gary) Atherton.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
